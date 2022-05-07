HFR Wealth Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HFR Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 178,453 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $60,017,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 51,773 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,415 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after buying an additional 26,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,247,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,145,822,000 after buying an additional 407,194 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $274.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

