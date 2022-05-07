Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HGV stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HGV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

