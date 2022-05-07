Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HGV stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.98.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HGV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.
Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
