Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) Stock Price Down 3%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (OTC:HPGSF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile (OTC:HPGSF)

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

