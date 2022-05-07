Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 68.70% from the company’s previous close.

HCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.43.

Shares of HCG stock opened at C$27.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.71. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$27.06 and a 1 year high of C$46.92.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$134.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 6.1300006 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

