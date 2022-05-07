Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$50.00 to C$46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Home Capital Group traded as low as C$28.22 and last traded at C$28.64, with a volume of 69213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.60.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HCG. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.43.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$630,840.

The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.71.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$134.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 6.1300006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

