Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Shares Up 1.5%

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $3.49. 2,359,787 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,862,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.33.

Hour Loop Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toy, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through its website, hourloop.com; and through amazon.com and walmart.com. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

