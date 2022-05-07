HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading 6.1% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $362.14 and last traded at $362.14. 25,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 582,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.21.

The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.08.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.40 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

