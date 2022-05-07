i3 Verticals (IIIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.280-$1.420 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.28-1.42 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of IIIV opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $32.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in i3 Verticals by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

About i3 Verticals (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.