IAMGOLD Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.35.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.11 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.5% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.