Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

ITW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $209.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.93. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.