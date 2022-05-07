Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $209.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.93. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.