Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Trading Down 15.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) shares dropped 15.6% during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $555.00 to $520.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Illumina traded as low as $240.52 and last traded at $246.14. Approximately 19,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 726,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.72.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.77.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Illumina by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Illumina by 15.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Illumina by 6.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,848 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 0.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,224 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,568,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

