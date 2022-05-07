Imperial Helium (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Shares Down 0.4%

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 4,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 86,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

Get Imperial Helium alerts:

Imperial Helium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMPHF)

Imperial Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium resources located in North America. The company was formerly known as Rio Minera Capital Inc and changed its name to Imperial Helium Corp. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.