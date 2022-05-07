Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Price Down 12.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) traded down 12.3% during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $357.00 to $345.00. The stock traded as low as $195.50 and last traded at $199.10. 8,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 383,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.91.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.71.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Insulet by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

