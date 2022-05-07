Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Integer worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Integer by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Integer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Integer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. StockNews.com cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

ITGR opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.64. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

