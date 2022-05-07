International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) Shares Down 0.5%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $20.87. Approximately 37,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 40,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

