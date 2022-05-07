International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) Shares Down 0.5%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $20.87. 37,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 40,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

