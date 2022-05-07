Invacare (IVC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Invacare to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Invacare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Invacare alerts:

NYSE IVC opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Invacare has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invacare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In related news, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,870 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invacare by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invacare by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invacare by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Invacare by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Invacare by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.