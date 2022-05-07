Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) Shares Up 2.2%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.59 and last traded at $45.40. 30,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 109,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31.
