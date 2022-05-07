Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Shares of ICMB opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 million, a PE ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -499.96%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

ICMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.