Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

