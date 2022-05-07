Ipsidy (AUID) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUID opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. Ipsidy has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $18.64.

In related news, insider Cecil N. Smith III bought 13,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ipsidy by 1,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 196,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ipsidy during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ipsidy during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ipsidy during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ipsidy during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal.

