iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $118.12, but opened at $146.00. iRhythm Technologies shares last traded at $137.00, with a volume of 6,075 shares.

The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $76,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day moving average of $119.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

