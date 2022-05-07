iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV opened at $285.16 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.69.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.