Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Isoray shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 206,402 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Isoray by 3,364.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Isoray by 150.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Isoray in the third quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Isoray by 6,146.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Isoray in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

