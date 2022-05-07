ITT Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for ITT in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.40.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITT. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

ITT stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. ITT has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $105.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in ITT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ITT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ITT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ITT by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ITT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,181,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

