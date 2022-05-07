JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Societe Generale lowered their price target on the stock from €17.60 to €16.90. Societe Generale currently has a sell rating on the stock. JCDecaux traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JCDecaux from €27.50 ($28.95) to €22.70 ($23.89) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on JCDecaux from €21.00 ($22.11) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

