Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cabot Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com started coverage on Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

CBT stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.37. Cabot has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 21.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

