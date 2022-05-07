Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Arch Capital Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of ACGL opened at $46.54 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,775,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,108,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,918,000 after buying an additional 1,601,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after buying an additional 1,519,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after buying an additional 1,257,850 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

