Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ FY2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIS. Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $153.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

