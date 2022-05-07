Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.43 Per Share

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Johnson Matthey in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $5.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Matthey’s FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JMPLY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.42) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($31.36) to GBX 2,320 ($28.98) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,600 ($32.48) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,404.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $93.23.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

