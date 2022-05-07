Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $763.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.83. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $143.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

