JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Price Target to GBX 1,430

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($21.24) to GBX 1,430 ($17.86) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,300 ($16.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,107.50 ($26.33).

Shares of LON:AML opened at GBX 829.80 ($10.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of GBX 700 ($8.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,262 ($28.26). The company has a market capitalization of £966.39 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 879.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,208.32.

In related news, insider Amedeo Felisa bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 947 ($11.83) per share, with a total value of £28,410 ($35,490.32).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

