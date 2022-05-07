JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($35.60) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.46) to GBX 2,551 ($31.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.87) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.61) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($32.48) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,574.20 ($32.16).

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,299.50 ($28.73) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.25. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,334.50 ($29.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,089.67.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($25.48), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($4,841,973.77).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

