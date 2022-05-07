Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $97.26

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $97.26 and traded as high as $97.45. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $95.63, with a volume of 139,429 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -102.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -331.18%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $68,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $38,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,413 shares of company stock worth $231,787 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,812,000 after acquiring an additional 89,995 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,855,000 after acquiring an additional 113,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,826,000 after acquiring an additional 26,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

