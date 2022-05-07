Kaleyra (KLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Kaleyra to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Kaleyra has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. On average, analysts expect Kaleyra to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

KLR stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Kaleyra has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

KLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Kaleyra news, Director John J. Mikulsky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 29,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $200,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,061 shares of company stock worth $904,160. Insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaleyra stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Kaleyra worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra (Get Rating)

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.