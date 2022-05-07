Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million.

NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $2.44 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $186.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.89.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNDI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 182,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

