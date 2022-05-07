Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KZIA opened at $5.96 on Friday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kazia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kazia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.