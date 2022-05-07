Kennametal Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kennametal in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KMT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $42.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 135,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

