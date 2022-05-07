Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,218 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KW. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher acquired 24,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennedy-Wilson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE KW opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 73.39%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

