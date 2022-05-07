KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sealed Air in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.09.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

NYSE SEE opened at $65.60 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $53.87 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,033,000 after buying an additional 2,114,602 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after buying an additional 1,058,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,218,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,136,000 after buying an additional 37,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,294,000 after buying an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,594,000 after buying an additional 1,122,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

