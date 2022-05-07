Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kezar Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

KZR opened at $6.31 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 25.77 and a quick ratio of 25.77. The stock has a market cap of $357.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $89,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 29.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 130,370 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $53,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 20,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

