Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €66.00 ($69.47) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KGX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($93.68) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($101.05) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($92.63) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($96.84) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($88.42) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €86.69 ($91.26).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KGX stock opened at €49.11 ($51.69) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($60.92) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($86.13). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €81.30.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.