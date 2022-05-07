Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €52.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €52.00 ($54.74) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($69.47) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($81.05) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($88.42) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($96.84) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($105.26) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €86.69 ($91.26).

FRA:KGX opened at €49.11 ($51.69) on Thursday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($60.92) and a one year high of €81.82 ($86.13). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €81.30.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

