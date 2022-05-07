Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) has been given a €16.00 ($16.84) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KCO. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.20 ($18.11) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($17.47) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.42) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday.

ETR KCO opened at €10.76 ($11.33) on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €9.06 ($9.54) and a twelve month high of €13.50 ($14.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.14.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

