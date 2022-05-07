Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €17.80 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) received a €17.80 ($18.74) price target from Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($16.84) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.42) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($17.47) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €10.76 ($11.33) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of €12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.14. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €9.06 ($9.54) and a 1 year high of €13.50 ($14.21).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

