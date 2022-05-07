Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) PT Set at €32.00 by Warburg Research

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) received a €32.00 ($33.68) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.35% from the stock’s previous close.

ETR:SKB opened at €18.46 ($19.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $305.05 million and a P/E ratio of -27.55. Koenig & Bauer has a 52 week low of €17.86 ($18.80) and a 52 week high of €32.65 ($34.37). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €20.53 and its 200-day moving average is €25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

