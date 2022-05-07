Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 192.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 398,890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 31,102 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

KFY stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

