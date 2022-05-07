Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,533 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.64% of Kornit Digital worth $45,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kornit Digital by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kornit Digital by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kornit Digital by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,051,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNT stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.52 and a beta of 1.91. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

