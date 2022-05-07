Kosmos Energy (KOS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Shares of KOS opened at $7.38 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 3.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,722,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after acquiring an additional 491,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,538,000 after acquiring an additional 210,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 288,859 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,055,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,431 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.