Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $274.73 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

